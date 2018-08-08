Letter to the Editor: DSU Last Chance Agreement is ‘punitive, vindictive, disenfranchising and dehumanizing’

In this May 2018 file photo, fired Dixie State University professor Ken Peterson demonstrates across the street from the university in St. George, Utah, May 3, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

OPINION — I am Dixie State University (DSU) alumni. I am aware that Dr. Ken Peterson’s termination process was started back in early 2018 from DSU. Although the University claimed that he had been terminated (this was untrue as the process had been just started) it misled the community at large to believe that he had been terminated from his music department position at DSU.

I have grave concerns regarding the circumstances surrounding the termination, the concurrent due process, the Faculty Review Board’s (FRB) recommendation to reinstate, the USHE representative choosing to abide by the FRB’s recommendation, the current administration at DSU offering statements that they were supportive of the reinstatement and then the egregious “Last Chance Agreement” (which is available on public domain and is punitive, vindictive, disenfranchising, and dehumanizing.)

I am also very disheartened at paying taxes to support the costly and burdensome task of keeping DSU’s counsel busy trying to maintain face when DSU is clearly in the wrong. I am honestly and respectfully looking for answers and solutions.

Dr. Ken Peterson, a tenured professor, was the director of vocal activities. He has been a professor at Dixie State University for 16 years, and has taught higher education for a total of 28 years. He also conducts the Heritage Choir, a group of 180 singers that performs regularly in Saint George and also tours the world. He has conducted the school’s choirs and taught thousands of private lessons for many years, and many of his students have gone on to be highly renowned singers and educators.

He has his Doctorate degree, is tenured, and widely loved by his students. He is a pillar in the music community of Saint George. I believe Dr. Peterson to be of the highest character and a shining example to his colleagues, peers, students, and community members.

It would be in the school’s best interest to reinstate Dr. Peterson with full tenure, no terms, no conditions and no “Last Chance Agreement”. It would also be in the school’s best interest to simply admit they were wrong in how they approached this and follow the FRB and USHE’s reinstatement, again, with no terms, no conditions, etc.

Thankfully, President Williams recused himself from any decision making up to the reinstatement. However, I call upon President Williams to resign immediately. Multiple lawsuits have come against DSU and him, personally since he has been President. The retention rate of DSU is the worst it has ever been.

As a school for higher learning, I would assume the administration would want to handle policy violations in a way that doesn’t disrupt the student’s educations. The current actions of the administration and the “Last Chance Agreement” has been devastating to students, faculty of DSU and the community.

I would respectfully and sincerely ask the following questions:

Why are there terms to Dr. Ken Peterson’s reinstatement since he was never actually terminated? According to DSU’s termination process, he was never actually “terminated.”

What is DSU’s definition of “reinstatement?”

Why is Dr. Peterson not allowed to teach his subject of expertise under the “Last Chance Agreement?”

Why is the “Last Chance Agreement” permanent? There are no terms outlined that allow Peterson to return to his subject of expertise.

Why is Dr. Peterson being treated like a criminal when he has been recommended for reinstatement by the FRB and USHE? His original actions were minor policy violations.

Does DSU care about their tenured employees, their students education and aspirations?

How much money has been used to pay for legal counsel to try and drag Dr. Peterson and I would add Dr. Glenn Webb through the mud over minor policy violations?

When teachers break policy, they are investigated and punished by the administration. When administrators break policy, who keeps them in line? And why haven’t they done so?

If you truly believe that the “Last Chance Agreement” is a valid and constitutional document meant to protect Dr. Peterson and the other parties involved I would ask you to please justify these beliefs in detail.

Dixie State University cannot consider itself to be a great University if they fire tenured professors without an extremely good reason. While I understand that policy violations are serious and that discipline is necessary in such cases, I believe that the punishment should fit the crime.

Without a sufficient explanation given by the administration, the community of St. George, the faculty of DSU, the students of DSU have no reason to believe that the institution’s actions are in any way justified or lawful.

Submitted by JOEL THOMAS, Washington, Utah, jct179@gmail.com.

