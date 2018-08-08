Enoch man arrested after off-duty police officer steps in to help

Stock image by Wellphoto | iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An Enoch man was arrested in Cedar City on multiple felony offenses after an off-duty officer was alerted to a situation where a woman was reportedly assaulted late Tuesday night.

Sutton Thomas Snyder, 21 was booked into the Iron County Jail for multiple offenses, including one third-degree felony count of exploiting sexual solicitation, two third-degree felony counts of drug possession, as well as three class B misdemeanor offenses, which include one count for assault, one count for threats against life or property and one count for drug possession.

The off-duty officer was told that Snyder had assaulted a woman and given descriptions of the suspect and his car, information that was provided to dispatch when uniformed officers were called to the area of 3000 N. Main St. to assist, Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said.

Officers spoke to Snyder after finding him sitting in his vehicle.

Meanwhile, the woman told police Snyder assaulted her, claiming that he punched her multiple times.

Snyder also allegedly threatened the woman and demanded sex in return for money he used to help her on a prior occasion, when no such agreement was made between the parties.

He then “told her he was going to kill her,” Womack said.

During a search of Snyder’s vehicle, officers allegedly found what appeared to be marijuana, pills and heroin.

He was taken to the Iron County Jail where he remains at this report publishes.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

