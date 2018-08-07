MISSING: Santa Clara-Ivins Police, family seek help in finding 17-year-old girl

An undated photo shows McKenzie Scholzen who has been reported missing | Photo courtesy of Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 17-year-old girl is missing, and police officers from Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department are asking for help from the public to find her.

McKenzie Scholzen was last seen Monday night by her family, according to a tweet by police. Police believe she didn’t take any additional clothes with her, and she in in need of some medication that has not been taken. She has no ID or driver’s license.

According to a Facebook post from Scholzen’s father, she left her family’s house to go for a walk at about 10 p.m. She did not return from her walk.

“She is suicidal and has shown destructive behavior now and in the past to herself,” Scholzen’s father wrote in the post.

Scholzen is 5 feet tall, 130 pounds and has blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Scholzen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department at 435-652-1122 or the Washington County Dispatch at 435-634-5730.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, immediately call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is available 24/7, at 800-273-8255.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.