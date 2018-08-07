Brigham’s Playhouse announces addition of ‘Theatre Academy’ beginning this fall

This 2016 photo shows a scene from the Brigham's Playhouse production of "39 Steps," St. George, Utah, Feb. 13, 2016 | Photo from Brigham's Playhouse Facebook page, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Ever dream of being a performer? Brigham’s Playhouse, a leader in live theater, is now offering instructional classes in acting, singing, musical theater, creative musical dramatics, show choirs and acting troupes.

The “Theatre Academy” will begin its inaugural classes Aug. 21 and run through Dec. 14 at the indoor theater in Washington City.

Classes are offered in age groups from ages 3-6 through adult/seniors.

A $35 registration fee is required and classes cost from $35 for one weekly session to $120 for unlimited weekly classes.

Brigham’s Playhouse believes strongly in the power of the arts to change lives and to uplift others. Getting involved in the arts can have a positive impact in shaping who you become and the perspective within your life, according to information from the playhouse.

For more information about the Theatre Academy, located in the CottonTown Village at 25 N. 300 West, Washington City, visit the Brigham’s Playhouse website or call 435-251-8000.

