Man arrested for robbing Walgreens store, threatening clerk

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested Saturday for one count of robbery and one prior count of theft after allegedly robbing the Walgreens drug store on St. George Boulevard and 400 West.

The man, identified as 35-year-old Juan Peraza Chavez of St. George, was arrested by St. George Police Officer Joshua Wilson after police received a call reporting a robbery at the Walgreens store.

The officers talked to the cashier who was “very shaken by the incident,” according to the probable cause statement.

The officers determined that the suspect had intentionally used fear of immediate force against the cashier by threatening them as he stole items from the store.

According to the probable cause statement Chavez told the cashier, “If you call the police, I’ll come back and shoot you.”

The officers checked the surveillance footage which showed a male dressed in a white tank top and black shorts with tattoos on his arms and shoulders.

Later that day officers located the man and identified him as Chavez. The officers arrested Chavez and transported him to the St. George Police Department, where he reportedly admitted to stealing items from Walgreens.

Chavez was booked into Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility with $10,000 bail. He faces second-degree felony charge of robbery and a third-degree felony theft charge.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

