Left turn with obstructed view causes collision on Hilton Drive

ST. GEORGE — A driver with an obstructed view attempted to make a left turn on Hilton Drive resulting in a collision Tuesday morning, according to police.

A semitractor-trailer was parked in the center turn lane on Hilton Drive to make a delivery. The male driver of a silver Lincoln MKX was unable to see around the semi as it turned left into a parking lot at Stephen Wade Auto Center, St. George Police officer Andy Mickelson said.

The MKX turned in front of a red Dodge RAM 3500 that was heading south on Hilton Drive.

“The left turn caused the collision,” Mickelson said.

The female driver of the Dodge RAM was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The driver of the MKX was issued a citation for failure to yield on a left turn.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup