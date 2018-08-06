Car hits median and flips on Brigham Road, blocking morning traffic

Written by Spencer Ricks
August 6, 2018

ST. GEORGE — A car hit the median on Brigham Road and flipped over Monday morning after swerving to avoid causing a collision.

A Chevrolet Cobalt is flipped over after the driver swerved to avoid a collision on Brigham Road, St. George, Utah, Aug. 6, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

At about 9:30 a.m., the driver of a Chevrolet Cobalt overcorrected when another car sharply switched lanes, St. George Police Lt. Ivor Fuller said. This caused the Cobalt to hit the median and roll over near the intersection with Desert Hills Drive before coming to a stop on the car’s windshield.  

“We’ve got witnesses around the scene who corroborate the same information,” Fuller said.

The driver was checked by emergency responders with Gold Cross Ambulance but didn’t report any injuries from the crash.

The crash partially blocked traffic, and the eastbound lanes of Brigham Road were closed for several minutes as a tow truck removed the vehicle from the road.

No other cars were damaged, and there were no citations issued at the time of this report because the crash was still under investigation by police. St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene. 

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

