Perspectives: Goodbye friendly skies, hello ‘Quiet Skies’

OPINION — There was a time when flying on an airline was adventure. Lately, it’s become more like an ordeal.

Anyone who came of age prior to Sept. 11, 2001, may still recall what it was like when people dressed up to travel. We walked our loved ones right up to the gate, watched them board the aircraft and fly away.

Sure, there were security screening measures in place. Following a number of hijackings in the 1960s and ’70s, passengers were screened for weapons by walking through a metal detector.

Even as recently as the summer of 2001, I remember watching a friend go through security with a switchblade knife that was simply handed back to him by the screener along with his car keys and coins. It just wasn’t that big of a deal.

Passengers were still treated as customers rather than just another load of human cattle to be transported.

The terror attacks of 9/11 provided sufficient emotional leverage to create the Transportation Security Administration. Fueled by a combination of fear and anger, most Americans embraced more stringent screening as a necessary response to the threat of terrorism.

But since that time, even as terror attacks have remained extremely rare, the TSA has continued to press for harsher and more intrusive screening of passengers.

Metal detectors soon were accompanied by random physical pat-down searches and then augmented with electronic strip-searches via backscatter radiation machines.

It’s probably just a happy coincidence that these new scanners were manufactured by a company with ties to former Homeland Security director Michael Chertoff, who also co-authored the so-called PATRIOT Act.

Isn’t it great when things work out so well for political appointees and their stockholders?

Going to the airport quickly became a more dystopian experience than before, with ominous signs and recorded security warnings at every turn. Even worse, TSA agents were afforded broad authority to delay, deny and harass travelers for a litany of new violations covering everything from toiletries to personal electronics.

Complete and utter submission to every instruction was required of every passenger. So much as a raised eyebrow or a weary sigh could trigger a newly empowered TSA agent to start flexing his or her authority in order to humiliate and punish those who failed to submit quickly enough.

People who are not suspected nor have been convicted of any crime have found themselves added to the so-called “no-fly list,” which prohibits them from traveling by airline. In some cases, they’re allowed to fly after undergoing multiple shakedowns, pat-downs and only if accompanied by an air marshal.

Meanwhile, the noose continues to tighten around the neck of would-be travelers.

In March of 2017, the TSA standardized its pat-downs by making them even more prolonged and invasive of personal privacy. Anyone who has had to watch their spouse or children be molested – in the truest sense of the word – can attest to the violating nature of these searches.

The idea that we are to regard those engaging in this molestation as heroes because they work for the state is intolerable to anyone with a functioning moral compass.

Even when someone finally has had enough, there is no meaningful method of recourse for when TSA screeners cross the line. The system protects its own.

A federal appeals court earlier this year ruled that TSA employees are immune from being civilly sued for misconduct because they are government employees rather than law enforcement.

The most recent development of official depravity involves the exposure of a new warrantless surveillance program known as “Quiet Skies.” This program tasks air marshals with following dozens of people who are not known threats and taking notes on their behavior before, during and after their flights.

Even the Air Marshals Association has complained that Quiet Skies is taking them away from pursuing verifiable security threats and ongoing investigations. We are left to wonder how much further we can be persuaded to give up our most basic human rights.

Truth be told, the TSA has had a lot less to do with actually thwarting security threats than we were led to believe. The proof in the pudding was an 80 percent failure rate to detect explosives, weapons and drugs when the front-line screeners were subjected to random competence tests.

So what purpose is this agency serving?

Whether it was intended to or not, the results of the past 17 years of TSA security theater have been a powerful tool for conditioning the population to be submissive. Anyone who enters a U.S. airport knows that they must submit – without hesitation – to the demands of anyone in authority, no matter how unreasonable it may seem.

We’re being trained to obey whatever depraved demands are being made by government agents pretending to protect us.

We were far better off when our society recognized and denounced immoral aggressors for what they are rather than pretending that they were doing us a favor.

Bryan Hyde is an opinion columnist specializing in current events and liberty viewed through what he calls the lens of common sense. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

