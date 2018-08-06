Vehicle rolls backward down state Route 18, flips onto side

ST. GEORGE — According to police, a vehicle flipped onto its side Monday afternoon after rolling backward down state Route 18 just off the north on-ramp from Bluff Street.

The green Ford Aspire broke down while traveling north on SR-18, St. George Police Lieutenant Ivor Fuller said.

“He was trying to roll backwards along the shoulder in order to get closer back towards town,” Fuller said.

Another person was helping the driver back up, and Fuller said it appears that they had a minor impact that caused the driver to roll his car up the traffic barrier. The vehicle then flipped onto its left side on the shoulder of the SR-18 on-ramp.

Some passersby helped the driver climb out of his vehicle. Only minor injuries were reported, and no one was transported.

The driver was wearing his seat belt and was issued a citation for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

