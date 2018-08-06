Missing Kanab man found dead

Devun Hansen, reported missing out of Kanab, Utah, was found dead | Photo courtesy of the Kane County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man who was reported missing out of Kane County last week was found dead Monday.

According to a news release issued by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Devun Hansen’s body was found in the area of Kanab at 4 p.m.

Hansen, who was in his early 20s, appeared to have died by suicide, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Hansen was last seen around 1 a.m. Wednesday after leaving his apartment. Police listed him as a missing person Friday, and a search ensued.

Search and rescue teams were sent to the area around Kanab, and Bureau of Land Management rangers assisted in the search.

“We thank the many volunteers who have spent hundreds of hours looking for Devun the last few days,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Hansen had moved to Kanab two months ago from the Salt Lake Valley.

“Our thoughts are now with his family,” the Sheriff’s Office news release reads. “We appreciate the many people who have commented on how liked Devun was.”

Suicide resources

If you or someone you know is in danger because of suicidal thoughts or actions, call 911 immediately. Suicide is an emergency that requires help by trained medical professionals and should always be treated seriously.

Nationwide suicide hotlines, 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) and 1-800-273-TALK (8255), have counselors available 24/7. The Southwest Behavioral Health Center also offers help for Southern Utah residents; call 800-574-6763 or 435-634-5600.

Other resources include Suicide.org, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the American Association of Suicidology. All provide comprehensive information and help on the issue of suicide, from prevention to treatment to coping with loss.

St. George News senior reporter Mori Kessler contributed to this report.

