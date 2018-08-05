Driver flown to hospital after 6-passenger ATV crash near Kolob Reservoir

File photo for illustrative purposes shows a responding helicopter overhead | Photo courtesy Shawn King, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Leeds man was flown to the hospital Saturday night after a crash involving a six-passenger all-terrain vehicle several miles north of Kolob Reservoir.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 8:15 p.m. The 30-year-old male driver of the ATV suffered “significant” injuries, according to a spokesman for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was injured when the six-passenger 2014 Polaris RZR landed on its side, according to the Sheriff’s Office report. He was flown by Classical Air Medical to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.

Five others in the vehicle were not seriously injured and transported themselves for medical attention.

This report is based on statements from law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

