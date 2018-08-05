‘Chamber Training Series’ introduces Lean Enterprise: Learn to prevent waste in business

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Improving customer value and workplace efficiency is all about reducing wasteful business processes, according to the Lean Enterprise Institute, which will be featured Wednesday in a training session by the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce.

This week’s “Chamber Training Series” will introduce participants to the Lean Enterprise Institute at Dixie Technical College, 610 S. Tech Ridge Drive, Training Room A223. Lunch and networking begins at 11:30 a.m., and training begins at noon. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers, and registration can be completed on the chamber website.

The Lean Enterprise Institute is a nonprofit based in Massachusetts that works to maximize customer value and minimize waste in business.

The institute identifies what it says are seven common wastes found in business processes, including transportation, inventory, motion, waiting, overprocessing, overproduction and defects.

The institute works to help businesses reduce or remove the seven wastes through what it says are long-practiced, proven tools and techniques. The waste-reduction methods apply to any kind of business, from construction to colleges.

“Lean applies in every business and every process,” the institute says on its website. “It is not a tactic or a cost reduction program, but a way of thinking and acting for an entire organization.”

The Chamber Training Series takes place on the second Wednesday of every month. For more information, call 435-628-1650.

Event details

What: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Training Series: Introduction to Lean Enterprise.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Dixie Technical College, 610 S. Tech Ridge Drive, Training Room A223.

Cost: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Registration is available online

