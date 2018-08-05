Hildale man dies after climbing fence with high voltage wires

Stock image for illustrative purposes | Photo by Lakeview_Images/Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 19-year-old man with severe autism died Saturday after climbing a fence around a power substation yard in Hildale.

Hildale and Colorado City emergency services responded to a report of an electrocution around 2:25 p.m., according to a press release issued by Chief Kevin Barlow of the Hildale-Colorado City Fire Department. When emergency services arrived, they found that the man had managed to scale the fence of the power substation yard.

“He climbed on top of a large transformer box and made contact with high voltage wires and was instantly electrocuted,” the press release reads.

The man had severe autism and was “known to have no fear of heights or danger,” according to the press release. He had previously scaled tall fences, climbed onto roofs and climbed tall trees.

His mother was with him Saturday but stopped at a nearby business for a short period of time. When she returned, he was no longer in her vehicle. She then called for assistance and soon found her son at the substation yard.

A power company lineman who was on scene within minutes opened the locked gates and began to shut down the electricity. Rescue crews were forced to wait until all lines were de-energized and confirmed to be grounded for safety purposes. Fire department crews slid the man’s body down a ladder ramp after police conducted their investigation.

Electricity was shut off for two hours for area residents while authorities conducted their investigation. Colorado City Marshal’s Office, Hildale-Colorado City Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office all responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

