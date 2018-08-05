Wildfire burning east of Kolob Reservoir

Stock image of firefighting, not intended to depict actions described in this report | Photo by Toa55/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Firefighters are battling a wildfire east of Kolob Reservoir Sunday.

The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in Oak Valley east of the Kolob Community Center.

Crews from Color Country Interagency Fire Center are fighting the blaze, which was around 2 acres in size as of Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters reportedly used single engine air tankers to drop flame retardant from the air as the fire came near structures in the surrounding area until ground crews arrived later.

The fire’s cause is natural, according to Color Country Interagency Fire Center, and it is being fueled primarily by timber.

The fire has yet to be fully contained as of Sunday evening.

