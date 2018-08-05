Man who allegedly shot at officers in Mesquite faces additional drug charges

A stock image shows a person getting arrested | Photo by BrianAJackson/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man who allegedly shot at police during a half-day standoff in Mesquite, Nevada, is facing additional charges after investigators say they found illicit drugs in his home and business.

The suspect, 51-year-old Joseph Daut, of Mesquite, was originally arrested July 26 on multiple charges of attempted murder on a police officer.

After being confronted by police about a dispute with his neighbor, Daut allegedly threatened to kill officers and fired eight rounds from a high-powered rifle at responding SWAT crews from his home. He was taken into custody after allegedly refusing to surrender to police for 12 hours.

Subsequently, detectives executed search warrants Friday on Daut’s home and business as part of the Mesquite Police Department’s ongoing investigation into the incident.

After searching Daut’s Mesquite home, detectives found 4.5 ounces of liquid PCP, also known as “angel dust,” and multiple drug paraphernalia items, according to a news release issued by the Mesquite Police Department.

Detectives also searched Daut’s business, Virgin Valley Vapor, where they allegedly found approximately six pounds of marijuana, edibles and other marijuana-type products prepackaged for sale.

Additional charges have been filed against Daut as a result of the detectives’ findings, including multiple felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, felony high-level trafficking relating to the PCP and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daut remains in custody for the earlier charges.

