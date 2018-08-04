Vicki Ruth Augusta Virgil Sorensen Hart

May 17, 1942 – July 28, 2018

Vicki Sorensen Hart, age 76, transformed back to pure consciousness while living in St. George, Utah, at 7:20 p.m. on July 28, 2018. By her side at the time she was released from her mortal coil, was her devoted, caring and helpful husband Don Hart. She was born May 17, 1942, in Tacoma, Washington, to LeRoy Lauren and Ruth Augusta Norman Virgil.

Vicki had a sense of adventure whether she was camping in the back of a pickup truck or crawling up and down a shaft in the tomb of the pharaohs in hot dusty Egypt while she was still wearing her leg brace.

She was a courageous mother who stood up for her children when they needed her.

When Vicki was a teenager she had some acne. Her mom, Ruth, was uncomfortable with the amount of inflammation Vicki had on her upper body, so Ruth took Vicki to the doctor to get a cure. The doctor prescribed X-ray treatments for Vicki’s condition and for the next six months Vicki received the x-ray treatments two or three times a week. Just a few years later, at the tender age of 18, she noticed the first signs of what would be labeled incorrectly as rheumatoid arthritis, as she was really suffering from radiation poisoning. She bore her lifelong pain with courage, humor and the same sense of adventure she took to the pyramids of Egypt. She was ever searching for ways to feel better, take care of her health and live a rich and vibrant life.

Vicki had a generous spirit. She loved to buy gifts for the people she loved and she would always find ways to get her friends and loved ones their perfect gift.

She had a great memory. Everyone who knew Vicki would receive a birthday card or telephone call on their birthday wishing them the best year ever.

Vicki worked as a bank teller before becoming a full-time homemaker and great mom to Stephanie and Tim.

Vicki loved to dance and it was always her hope that she would heal and get to dance again one day. So the next time you have a chance to dance, please dance a dance or three for her.

Vicki was predeceased by her first love James Lynn Sorensen in 1980. She is survived by her loving husband Donald Hart, her daughter Stephanie Cerins, her son Tim Sorensen, her brother Samuel R. Virgil, her nephew Sam Virgil, her stepchildren Don Hart, Steve Hart, Tammy Hart Marrow and Jon Hart.

In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to the HeartMath Institute, whose mission is to help people bring their physical, mental and emotional systems into balanced alignment with their heart’s intuitive guidance, or to the Center for Nonviolent Communication, or your favorite cause.

The family wishes to thank Stacha for doing Vicki’s hair, for the neighbors who brought food in bunches and for Jana Salmans for helping with the pallbearers.

Funeral services

A visitation was held Aug. 2 at Metcalf Mortuary in St. George, Utah.

Graveside services will be held Aug. 10 from 2-6 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW Lakewood, Washington.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.