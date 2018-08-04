April 23, 1980 – July 27, 2018

Seth Critchlow, 38, died Saturday, July 27, 2018, at his home from complications due to diabetes. He was born April 23, 1980, in Berkeley, California, to David and Susan Critchlow.

The family moved to Washington, Utah, two weeks later, where Seth grew up and lived his entire life. He attended Pine View High School and loved auto shop.

Seth was a skilled mechanic and welder. He was a terrific cook as well, and had the best-tasting gourmet recipes. Most of all, he was a very gifted musician. He composed music, played piano, guitar, bagpipe and a host of other instruments beautifully, and was able to learn how to play any instrument almost instantly. He excelled at anything he did, and spent much time repairing cars and small engines for his friends.

He cared dearly for his pets, loved the jobs he had and loved the friends he made, especially at Taco Time when he was young. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with friends on camping trips, vacations to the Bay Area, and racing around Dixie in the Rustang.

Jew was loved by all that knew him and will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, David. He is survived by his mother Susan, brother Eli (Natalie), nieces Effie and Elzy, and nephew Winston.

The family would especially like to thank Seth’s close friends for always being there, and his ward leaders for all their hard work, support and love.

Funeral services

A memorial will be held Saturday, Aug. 11, at noon, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church, 82 North Main, Washington, Utah.

Friends are invited to come have lunch and share stories.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.