‘Art Adventures’ program invites aspiring artists to use nature as backdrop at Cedar Breaks

Overlook of Cedar Breaks National Monument, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Nancy Julian, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah residents are invited to enjoy the arts in the great outdoors during a painting course presented by the Southern Utah Museum of Art.

After a successful run in the spring, SUMA is bringing back the “Art Adventures” program Aug. 11. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., attendees will learn plein air painting from artist Mona Woolsey at Cedar Breaks National Monument. The program is $15 for Southern Utah University students and museum members and $20 for nonmembers.

During the program’s spring debut, Art Adventures participants explored land art at Double Negative in Nevada and learned photography tips during a visit to Snow Canyon State Park.

The program encourages participants to experience art in the natural world, and plein air painting combines art and nature. Plein air is a French term for painting outdoors.

“Plein air painting gives participants a chance to practice their observational skills while capturing the beauty of the landscape,” SUMA community engagement associate Arielle Altenburg said in a news release issued by the museum.

For the upcoming course, participants will meet at Cedar Breaks National Monument at the Chessman Ridge Overlook where Woolsey will provide insights into the art form.

“By learning basic skills, such as composition and simple watercolor techniques, participants will be able to transfer what they see around them into a two-dimensional form,” Woolsey said in the news release.

Registration for the event is available online. Space is limited.

Event details

What: Southern Utah Museum of Art’s “Art Adventures” with Mona Woolsey.

When: Saturday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Cedar Breaks National Monument at the Chessman Ridge Overlook.

Cost: $15 for SUU students and museum members and $20 for nonmembers.

