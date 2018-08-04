June 27, 1938 – July 30, 2018

On July 30, 2018, we said goodbye to our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Gene Ogle.

Gene was born June 27, 1938, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Marjorie Inez Hagner and Vassar Thornton Ogle. He attended schools in Grand Junction until the family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he graduated from high school.

He married Peggy Hebdon and they were the parents of five daughters: Peggy Jean (Dale) Higham, Teri (Travis) Lott, Nikki (Scott) Andersen, Patti (Don) Haltiner and Muriel (Jason) Bingham.

Gene worked for the Utah Department of Transportation for many years and retired in 1997 after his wife, Peggy, passed away.

In 2000, he married DeeAnn Davis Flack and they made their home in Perry, Utah, and were snowbirds in Santa Clara, Utah.

Gene and DeeAnn were always together and spent a lot of their time supporting Snow Canyon High School athletics. They rarely missed a basketball, baseball or softball game. They became very close with the students and their parents. Gene especially loved the girls on the basketball and softball teams. They were honored to be inducted into the Snow Canyon Hall of Fame.

Gene loved his fishing and hunting. He especially loved fishing for steelhead on the Salmon River and spending time at their cabin in Island Park.

He had been a member of the Tremonton JayCees and the Corinne Masonic Lodge #5 where he was honored to serve two terms as Worshipful Master.

Gene touched many lives and will be remembered for his friendliness and sense of humor. He was especially loved by his many nieces and nephews. He was famous for his hugs.

He is survived by his wife, his sister Pat Hodson, his five daughters, stepdaughter Amy (Jay) Hiatt, 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and three sisters.

Gene, we will always love you and treasure the many memories we have of you.

Gene chose to be cremated and there will be no services in Santa Clara.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of McMillan Mortuary, 435-688-8880.

