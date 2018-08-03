Despite construction, owner of new Tea Thyme & Gift Boutique on Bluff says time is right for grand opening

The Tea Tree features handcrafted teas at the new Tea Thyme & Gift Boutique, St. George, Utah, Aug. 3, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

FEATURE — It may seem crazy to open a new business on Bluff Street in St. George right now given the condition of the construction project along the thoroughfare, but for Mindi Jensen, owner of Tea Thyme & Gift Boutique, the timing couldn’t be better.

Originally opened in Ely, Nevada, Tea Thyme & Gift Boutique is a unique shop that features handcrafted teas, organic health and beauty products, artisan pottery and jewelry and more.

Though the store had a lot of local support in Ely, Jensen said she and her husband felt that with the growth in St. George, now was the time to bring her product to the area.

And as for being located on Bluff Street in the middle of the large construction project, Jensen said they looked at about 15 other buildings as possible locations and decided the Bluff Street location would give them the best exposure.

Even though Jensen will have to battle extra dust and work a little harder to bring customers to her store while construction is ongoing, she feels confident in her line of products.

“These are things you won’t find anywhere else in town,” Jensen said. “If we have a product that’s good, people will make the trip.”

Jensen is an herbalist with the education and passion to create organic and handcrafted healthy teas using freshly sourced flowers and herbs.

She also carries a line of herbal iced teas, which she thinks will be very popular during the hot summer months in St. George.

One of the main features of Tea Thyme & Gift Boutique is an extensive line of cannabis products, including oils, tinctures and supplements.

Jensen firmly believes in the healing qualities of CBD products, which contain no THC and are not habit forming or impairing.

“I cannot say enough good things about them,” she said.

Jensen stocks CBD products for pets as well.

The store also carries tea accessories, medicinal teas, aromatherapy products, essential oil skincare products, organic beauty and bath products, coffees, SunWarrior protein products and artisan crafted furniture and gifts.

Jensen said that healthy and organic products are trending right now, but she hopes the community embraces her products as more than a trend.

Grand opening

A grand opening celebration will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be free samples of herbal iced teas and healthy snacks, and all handcrafted teas will be buy-one-get-one-free.

Tea Thyme & Gift Boutique’s regular operating hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store is closed on Sunday.

Written by HOLLIE REINA, St. George News.

Event details

What: Tea Thyme & Gift Boutique Grand Opening.

When: Saturday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 237 N. Bluff St., Suite D, St. George.

Tea Thyme: Facebook.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews