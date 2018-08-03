Two riders killed during trip to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Aftermath of a double fatal crash on state Route 89 near Kanab, Utah, Aug. 2, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A trip for eight motorcyclists ended in tragedy Thursday when the driver of a white truck was unable to avoid a collision with three of the riders.

The group of motorcyclists was traveling from Los Angeles to the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. They were heading east on state Route 89 near Kanab when one of the riders realized he forgot his bag at a nearby McDonald’s, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

He caught up to the front riders to let them know he was turning around to grab his bag and told them he would catch up with them after he retrieved his bag.

According to a post from UHP, the rider stopped to wait for traffic to pass, and three other riders stopped with him, with some of them in the travel lane.

“The driver of a white GMC truck did not see the riders stop in time,” the post reads. “He applied his brakes but was unable to avoid a collision.”

The truck hit at least two of the riders, according to UHP, which in turn hit two more riders. One female rider from Los Angeles – Ingreborg Treitinger, 62 – died on scene. Another female rider from Germany – Brigit Stein, 50 – died at the Kane County Hospital. A third rider was transported by air from Kane County Hospital to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

