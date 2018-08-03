Southern Utah weekend weather forecast: Warm temperatures expected but keep umbrella near by

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of Southern Utah includes warm temperatures with possible scattered showers and thunderstorms.

With an hazardous weather warning in place for some areas of Southern Utah, officials are warning people of possible flooding in Southern Utah and fire conditions north of Interstate 80.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Lake Powell area weekend weather forecasts, including current advisories and fire restrictions.

St. George

Friday

Forecast will be mostly sunny with a high of 101 and low of 77, with winds of 6-11 mph. There will be isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 104 and low of 77, with winds of 5-15 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 103 and low of 75, with winds of 6 mph.

Cedar City

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 88 and low of 66, with winds of 6-11 mph. There will be isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 90 and low of 65, with winds of 7-12 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 89 and low of 62, with winds of 7-10 mph.

Zion National Park

Friday

Friday’s forecast is mostly sunny with a high of 89 and low of 64, with winds of 9-14 mph. There will be isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 91 and low of 63, with winds of 12-17 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 91 and low of 61, with winds of 5-13 mph.

Lake Powell

Friday

Friday’s forecast near the lake will be partly sunny with a high of 71 and low of 46, with winds of 16-21 mph. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms likely after noon, with a 60 percent chance of precipitation.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 72 and low of 46, with winds of 18-23 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 72 and low of 44, with winds of 11-16 mph.

Warnings and advisories

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the western two thirds of Utah.

Lingering moisture will maintain a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, primarily across areas south of I-80. Locally heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds will be the main threats, with isolated flash flooding not out of the question.

Drier air working into northern Utah coupled with gusty west winds this afternoon and evening will result in critical fire weather conditions across areas north of I-80.

For more information on current weather conditions and advisories, go the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

Please also be aware of current fire restrictions: Fire managers ease restrictions for parts of southwest Utah while other restrictions remain in effect.

