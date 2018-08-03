‘Pirates of the Fairibbean’: 2018 Washington County Fair mixes a pirate’s life with traditions

The Washington County Fair Demolition Derby. Hurricane, Utah, Aug. 13, 2016 | File photo by Dave Amodt, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — From a large, haunting black ship to a tropical bird show, fair enthusiasts can immerse themselves into a true pirate’s life.

With the theme “Pirates of the Fairibbean,” the 2018 Washington County Fair will take place Aug. 8-11. To encompass the theme, the fair is equipped with additional entertainment this year, including lessons from a real pirate, a pirate-ship playground, a tropical bird show featuring macaws, live sharks and a treasure hunt.

Three prizes will be announced each night of the fair for those who can complete the Pieces of Eight Treasure Hunt. In order to play and win, you will need to obtain a map from either the Gold Ore Store, Gold Ore Store fair booth or from the fair magazine. For instructions on how to play and win, click here.

Besides living the pirate’s life, visitors can also enjoy the traditions of the Washington County Fair, like the City of Fun Carnival, boxing, fair parade, petting zoo and demolition derby.

Full size, compact, trucks and stock classes will battle with “daring maneuvers” Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. during the annual demolition derby. Prices this year for the derby are $15 per person and $5 for children 5-years-old or younger. Tickets are sold at the ticket booth during the fair.

The fair will also house 22 food vendors this year, including Texas Twister, Pita Works, DanJamin Funnel Cakes, Tahonie Navajo Taco’s, the Crepe Station and Dixie Churros.

To learn more about the Washington County Fair, contests and schedule of events, click here.

Event details

What: Washington County Fair.

When: Aug. 8-11 | Fair hours: Aug. 8: 6-11:30 p.m., Aug. 9-11: 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. | Schedule of events.

Where: Washington County Regional Fairpark, 5500 W. 700 S., Hurricane.

Cost: Parking: Wednesday-Friday: $3, Saturday: $5 | Fair entrance fee: Free | Activities, special events and carnival: Cost varies.

