MISSING: Police ask for public’s aid in search for missing Kanab man

ST. GEORGE — Police are searching for a man reported missing out of Kanab and are asking to the public’s help in finding him.

Devun Hansen, who is described as being in his early 20s, was last seen around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Kanab City Police officer Richard Raddatz said Friday.

Friends of Hansen told police everything appeared to be fine leading up to the man’s disappearance. Prior to going missing, he and others were playing video games and watching YouTube videos, Raddatz said. After that, Hansen vanished.

“It’s almost as if he walked out of his apartment and left everything behind,” Raddatz said.

Hansen moved to Kanab two months ago from the Salt Lake Valley. He also does not have a car or a bike, Raddatz said, so he’ll be on foot.

It is unknown what Hansen was wearing at the time he disappeared, but his mother told police he tends to wear a baseball cap, t-shirt and blue jeans.

Search and rescue teams have been sent to the area around Kanab and Bureau of Land Management rangers are assisting in the search around Kanab Creek.

Anyone with information concerning Hansen and his possible whereabouts is asked to call either the Kanab City Police at 435-644-2668 or the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at 435-644-5807.

