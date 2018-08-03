Letter to the Editor: Mocking or not, there is another side to the Zion Subway story

Composite stock image, St. George News

OPINION — I wanted to share a different opinion about The Subway hike from the article that was written this week.

Read more: Zion National Park visitors rescued after mocking rangers, hiking The Subway unprepared

I was also hiking The Subway Monday morning also with a group of six people. I have hiked the canyon many times over the years and was excited to take a new group of people to see this beautiful place. I called the back country station in Zion and got little help of the exact conditions in the canyon, I was worried about the flooding from a couple of weeks ago.

We hit the trailhead at 7 a.m. and we were on our way. It was a beautiful morning. There were a few cairns (rocks that help point you in the right direction), but we had a very hard time finding the trail to get us into the canyon.

My first point is that with this popular hike, Zion should have the trail marked better. Second, my group did have rope and plenty of supplies, but when we arrived at the place where the lady was hurt we too had to make the decision to jump over to the other side and do an easy climb down or do the more difficult rappel.

We decided to jump to help one person in our group who was worried about the longer rappel.

Once again the ranger never did tell me about this section of the trail and that the log was gone that people have used for last 30 years. My purpose in this email is to let you know there is another side to the story. The trail is an absolute mess and hard to find, the park needs to make a few improvements to make this hike more safe. (Fix the spot where everyone jumps now).

We never saw this other group that got hurt or lost, or we would have been glad to help them navigate the canyon.

One last note: I was hiking The Subway about eight years ago and there was a decent trail to follow. There were some workers from the park that were blocking the old trails and forcing you to pick a new one. This made no sense to me if they were trying to keep this trail so pristine, all it did was make it harder to navigate and destroy the vegetation with trails going every which way.

I think there needs to be some better input to make these trails better for everyone. Some people live right here and will never get the chance to see these places because you now have to draw a permit and the trails are a mess. So much for raising our fees to see the national parks.

Submitted by MICHAEL WILLIAMS, Nephi, Utah.

Letters to the Editor are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or news contributors. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them. They do not reflect the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only light edit for technical style and formatting..

Email news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews