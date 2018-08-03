What’s on the Menu: Wing Nutz | Brought to you by Camping World

FEATURE — Wing Nutz, a joint that bills itself as “Paradise on Wings,” specializes in baked wings made from fresh, never-frozen, cage-free chicken, prepared using a special three-step process: steaming, then baking and then crisping.

The delicious wings can be dipped in any – or all – of the restaurant’s 18 house-made sauce recipes and washed down with the ice cold beverage of your choice, including soft drinks and craft beers available on draft.

Watch as host Sheldon and his “wingman” Amber go nuts in Episode 17 of “What’s on the Menu” in video above.

Tyler and Jasmine Lynn, owners of Wing Nutz’s newest location at the Shoppes at Zion in St. George, said they just opened in March and have already developed a following.

“They like the environment,” Jasmine Lynn said. “I mean, we have a lot of friends that started coming here because you can come and relax and watch sports. We’ve got live music. It’s kind of the whole package deal, with great food and great beer.”

“We have a pretty awesome patio,” added Tyler Lynn. “We do live music every Thursday night. We have karaoke on Fridays. We have some specialty live music on some of the other nights. It just depends on the night of the week.”

“It’s better here,” he added. “It’s baked. It’s a lot healthier. No preservatives, just all around good for you.”

Wing Nutz’s menu also includes a variety of hamburgers, sandwiches, appetizers and salads.

Wing Nutz | Location: 50 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George. (click for map) | Open at 11 a.m. daily; closing hours vary between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. | Telephone: 435-359-9674 | Website | Facebook.

