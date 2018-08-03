Gun Barrel Steak & Game in St. George closes; new restaurant coming in its place

Gun Barrel Steak and Game House exterior, St. George, Utah, Aug. 3, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Gun Barrel Steak & Game House is closing its doors after 13 years of operation in St. George.

The steakhouse, located at 1091 N. Bluff Street #1400, will close permanently Saturday, making way for a new sports bar-themed restaurant.

Gun Barrel specialized in traditional steak cuts, as well as game meat, featuring such dishes as buffalo ribs and elk medallions all cooked on an open grill. The restaurant also offered burgers, sandwiches, soup and chicken with a beer and wine menu.

“It has been a wonderful ride and great experience serving the St. George area,” Gun Barrel proprietor Mark Walker told St. George News. “Things are busy as we coordinate all the necessary pieces for our closing.”

Guests will have one last chance to savor the restaurant’s flavors Saturday from 5-9 p.m.

The business has another location in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that is not closing.

“St. George has been a wonderful community to us and we will miss serving all our locals and visitors,” the company said in a farewell message. “You can always visit us at our original Jackson Hole, Wyoming, location for the same hospitality and legendary dining experience.”

The new restaurant coming in its place is Guru’s Sports Bar and Grill.

The new owner, Ricardo Arreola, said the grill will offer a variety of steaks and a big selection of appetizers, pastas, chicken platters, salads and burgers.

The restaurant will have a full bar with televisions tuned to various sporting events.

Arreola said he expects Guru’s to open near the end of September, and he is planning to hire some former Gun Barrel employees.

