Flash flood warning issued for parts of Washington County, Zion National Park

File photo for illustration purposes shows flash flooding at upper Pine Creek in Zion National Park, Utah, Aug. 31, 2013 | Photo by John Teas, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As thunderstorms strike Southern Utah, a flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for east-central Washington County Thursday.

The warning, which lasts until 10:30 p.m., also affects western portions of Zion National Park and Virgin.

A thunderstorm producing heavy rain over the North Creek drainage and The Subway in Zion National Park caused officials to issue the flash flood warning.

Flash flooding is expected occur in creeks, washes and slot canyons in this area, with the flood wave likely traveling down North Creek to the Virgin River near the town of Virgin, according to the weather service.

If you are in the area affected by a flash flood warning, the weather service recommends moving to higher ground immediately. Flash floods can be deadly.

“Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property,” officials wrote in the flash flood warning.

