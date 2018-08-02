Flash flood warning issued for parts of Washington County, Zion National Park

Written by Spencer Ricks
August 2, 2018
File photo for illustration purposes shows flash flooding at upper Pine Creek in Zion National Park, Utah, Aug. 31, 2013 | Photo by John Teas, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As thunderstorms strike Southern Utah, a flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for east-central Washington County Thursday.

An image tweeted by the National Weather Service shows the area of Washington County affected by a flash flood warning, Aug. 2, 2018 | Map courtesy of National Weather Service, St. George News

The warning, which lasts until 10:30 p.m., also affects western portions of Zion National Park and Virgin.

A thunderstorm producing heavy rain over the North Creek drainage and The Subway in Zion National Park caused officials to issue the flash flood warning.

Flash flooding is expected occur in creeks, washes and slot canyons in this area, with the flood wave likely traveling down North Creek to the Virgin River near the town of Virgin, according to the weather service.

If you are in the area affected by a flash flood warning, the weather service recommends moving to higher ground immediately. Flash floods can be deadly.

“Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property,” officials wrote in the flash flood warning.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter:  @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Spencer Ricks Spencer Ricks is a Seattle native who graduated from Dixie State University in 2017. He is the former Editor-in-Chief of the Dixie Sun News – DSU's student newspaper. He has also written for KSL.com and Seattle Met Magazine, covering everything from local politics to flash floods. Spencer joined the St. George News team as a reporter in January 2018.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.