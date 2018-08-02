Z-Arts to offer concerts by Armenian classical guitarist, summer institute students

Photo of Gohar Vardanyan, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Z-Arts, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — Each year the Aaron Shearer Summer Institute comes to the Zion Canyon for a week of classical guitar instruction, and Z-Arts is honored to offer two concerts Friday and Saturday at the Canyon Community Center for the institute and open to the public.

On Friday, guest instructor Gohar Vardanyan will perform at 8 p.m. Widely admired for her technique and artistry, the Armenian guitaristhas performed throughout the United States, Armenia, Panama, Italy and Canada. She holds a Master of Music Degree from the Juilliard School. Vardanyan will perform works by Fernando Sor, Augustine Barrios, Isaac Albeniz, Enrique Granados and Manual deFalla. The program is expected be about 90 minutes. Admission is $15 at the door or $5 for students.

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the Aaron Shearer Summer Institute student ensembles and student orchestra will perform “the Girl with the Flaxen Hair” by Debussy, “Into the Suite” by A. Hirsh, “Fingerstyle Suite” by Billock and Hedges and the Concerto for Two Violins, Op. 3, no. 8 by Vivaldi, accompanied by violinists Eli Wrankle and Chris Quick. Admission to this concert is free.

Event details

What: Aaron Shearer Summer Institute concerts.

When: Gohar Vardanyan – Friday, Aug. 3, at 8 p.m. Aaron Shearer Summer Institute students – Saturday, Aug. 4, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.

Gohar Vardanyan show is $15 at the door or $5 for students. Institute student show is free.

