Storm causes power outage in LaVerkin

LAVERKIN — Over 1,500 customers are currently without power in LaVerkin after a heavy rainstorm inundated the area Thursday evening.
As of 7:30 p.m., the outage is affecting 1,509 customers, according to Rocky Mountain Power, the area’s electricity provider.
Crews are responding to conduct repairs, and Rocky Mountain Power estimates that power will be restored by or before 11:30 p.m.
The cause of the outage is listed as being the result of severe weather.
A St. George News employee who lives in the city said the outage was preceded by heavy rainfall and strong winds.
Does the St. George news not know how to spell Toquerville? Every article involving our town is either labeled Leeds or LaVerkin. I just drove thru LaVerkin on my way home to Toquerville. Lights are on in LaVerkin and not in Toquerville. Maybe look at a Washington County map before you write your stories.