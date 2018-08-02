Storm causes power outage in LaVerkin

Used for illustrative purposes only, this photo shows a lightning storm near Hurricane, Utah, July 10, 2018 | Photo by and courtesy of Misty Lynn Bacon, St. George News

LAVERKIN — Over 1,500 customers are currently without power in LaVerkin after a heavy rainstorm inundated the area Thursday evening.

As of 7:30 p.m., the outage is affecting 1,509 customers, according to Rocky Mountain Power, the area’s electricity provider.

Crews are responding to conduct repairs, and Rocky Mountain Power estimates that power will be restored by or before 11:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage is listed as being the result of severe weather.

A St. George News employee who lives in the city said the outage was preceded by heavy rainfall and strong winds.

