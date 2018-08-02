Storm causes power outage in LaVerkin

Written by Joseph Witham
August 2, 2018
Used for illustrative purposes only, this photo shows a lightning storm near Hurricane, Utah, July 10, 2018 | Photo by and courtesy of Misty Lynn Bacon, St. George News

LAVERKIN — Over 1,500 customers are currently without power in LaVerkin after a heavy rainstorm inundated the area Thursday evening.

As of 7:30 p.m., the outage is affecting 1,509 customers, according to Rocky Mountain Power, the area’s electricity provider.

Crews are responding to conduct repairs, and Rocky Mountain Power estimates that power will be restored by or before 11:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage is listed as being the result of severe weather.

A St. George News employee who lives in the city said the outage was preceded by heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor's degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state's epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , , , ,

1 Comment

  • boo August 2, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Does the St. George news not know how to spell Toquerville? Every article involving our town is either labeled Leeds or LaVerkin. I just drove thru LaVerkin on my way home to Toquerville. Lights are on in LaVerkin and not in Toquerville. Maybe look at a Washington County map before you write your stories.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.