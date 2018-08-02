Charlene Black

May 5, 1948 — July 29, 2018

Charlene Lenore Richter Black passed away July 29 peacefully after a valiant battle with dementia.

She was born May 5, 1948, in Maywood, California, to Evelyn Larkey and Melbourne Otto Richter. On Nov. 19, 1965, she married Eldon Black, Sr., who remained her loving life-long companion.

Charlene is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, David Richter; and her daughter Cheryl Black. She is survived by her husband, Eldon Black; sons Eldon Black Jr. and Del Black; her daughter-in-law, Michelle; and grandchildren Nathan, Allie and Hallie.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 82 W. Center St. in Moccasin, Arizona.

A viewing will be held Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow the services at the Isaac W. Carling Memorial Park in Colorado City, Arizona.

