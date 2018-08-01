TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Aug. 3-5
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Art Exhibition: Astrophotography | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, noon | Curtain Call Luncheon | Admission: $17.50-$20 | Location: Southern Utah University Alumni House, 279 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7 p.m. | 3Hattrio | Admission: $20 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday, 8:45 p.m. | “Prince of Egypt” | Admission: $29-$96 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | Utah Shakespeare Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: Beverley Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts, 195 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” | Admission: $12 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Million Dollar Quartet” | Admission: $29-$63 | Location: Indoor Hafen Theater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; some matinees, 2 p.m. | Neil Simon Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | NerdProv 2.0 | Admission: Advance, $7; at the door, $15 | Location: Comics Plus, 348 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. PDT | CasaPoolooza: Lights! Journey Tribute | Admission: Free (21 and over only); beverage prices vary | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, 8:45 p.m. | “Matilda” | Admission: $29-$96 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Sunday, 7:30 p.m. | Neil Simon Festival Variety Show: “Fireside in Zarahemla” | Admission: Free; suggested $10 donation | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
Family
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | End of Summer Water Day | Admission Free; vendors vary | Location: Wanlass Park, 435 N. Main St., LaVerkin.
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. | St. George Streetfest | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Main Street and Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m. | Veyo Rodeo | Admission: $5; kids (6-12), $3, kids (under 6), free | Location: Veyo Rodeo Arena (follow signs), Veyo.
- Saturday, 3:30 p.m. | Tour of Utah Kickoff Party | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Beverley Center for the Arts, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “Sword and the Stone” | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane City Recreation: 63 S. 100 West, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Films From M.A.R.S. Drive In Movie | Admission: TBA | Location: Red Rock Film Festival, 755 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmer’s Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Patrick McEwen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 8 p.m. MST | Sundog | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89, Fredonia, Arizona.
- Saturday, 4 p.m. | Jon Stone and Byron Owens | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 6:30 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. | Summer Star Party | Admission: $7 | Location: Cedar Breaks National Monument.
