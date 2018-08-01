Popular coffee truck set to open doors on permanent location

The Affogato coffee truck sits lit up in the Red Rock Bicycle parking lot where it served coffee for 11 months, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Affogato West, St. George News

FEATURE — Affogato West, a locals’ favorite coffee truck for gourmet beverages, is going stationary. They have found a storefront location, which will allow them to expand their offerings while still providing the same stellar customer service.

The new location at 214 N. 1000 East, Suite A, will be open for business beginning Saturday at 7 a.m. Affogato West owner Elise West said she is ecstatic about the new location, which she described as a “funky, groovy warehouse that one housed THE movie house in St. George.”

West said the warehouse later housed Club Rush – yes, St. George had a club – and now serves as the location of Unicorn Hatch Labs, a group of inventive, creative people led by Kevin Hafen.

More specifically, Unicorn Hatch Labs is a 12,000-square-foot warehouse space that offers a community workspace to professionals and individuals in a fun and creative environment.

“We are a community of bold minds who have decided to work under the same roof,” the Unicorn Hatch Labs website states. “Our workspace and the people around us inspire us to take action, to grow, to do better.”

For West, it’s a little more magical.

“When you walk in, you’ll be amazed that such a place exists in St. George and you’ll feel like a kid again,” she said.

These types of workspaces are very popular in big cities and often house a coffee bar or café, which is where Affogato enters the scene.

With a tagline of “gourmet beverages infused with Love & Chaos,” Affogato has served the community and tourists of Southern Utah from the parking lot of Red Rock Bicycle for 11 solid months, building an extensive customer base. West’s gourmet beverage creations keep the customers coming back for more, and many have said they have never tasted anything like what she created.

All of her recipes came from years of experimenting in the kitchen and her love of spices. Her top-selling beverage, the “Davis & Clark,” is named after two of her customers in the first few days of business who had asked for the butter coffee consisting of unsalted Kerrygold butter, organic coconut oil, five spices, raw cacao and collagen. This popular beverage – also available vegan – is delicious hot or iced and has many guests hooked at the first sip.

West offers 12 syrups that complement her coffee drinks. Many of these syrups are house-made, including the popular lavender syrup made with fresh lavender buds. It makes a killer Lavender Honey Latte, also a local favorite. Other favorite beverages include the Toasted Coconut Cinnamon Latte, Snickerdoodle Latte and the Gingerbread Latte to name a few.

West’s latest creation, the Golden Turmeric Latte, has become as popular as it is nutritious. West’s shop uses only pure ingredients, and words like “artificial,” “natural flavors” or “high fructose corn syrup” are nowhere to be found in any of her ingredients.

“Your body will thank you,” West said, adding that she’s convinced that’s why her offerings are so delicious, along with the love and a little chaos they infuse in each beverage.

Other offerings include delicious noncoffee drinks, locally made pastries by Artful Edibles, healthy smoothies that are both filling and nutritious, ice cream and of course, The Affogato, their signature dessert consisting of vanilla bean ice cream and a shot of espresso. Customers can enjoy it as is or add a hint of caramel, peanuts or almond and flaked sea salt for a delicious summer treat.

West said she is confident locals and tourists alike will enjoy her new location, which encourages the kid in everyone to venture out and enjoy the moments of the day.

She has incorporated board games, crayons and coloring books and conversation areas throughout the new space. There is intentionally no drive-thru, and customers may find they have an extra few minutes in their day to sit, relax and enjoy Affogato’s new surroundings.

And if guests are in a hurry, West said that’s cool too. All are welcome, and her hope is that you feel the whole experience when coming to Affogato, not just the beverage.

West is looking forward to adding a few new food items to the menu down the road, as well as a collection of her favorite gift items to complement the setting.

West and her delightful staff are looking forward to seeing all of their regulars again, meeting new friends and welcoming tourists in the new location at 214 N. 1000 East, Suite A. Banners and signs will point customers in the right direction, and doors open Saturday at 7 a.m.

Current hours of operation are Sundays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Mondays.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews