Driver fails to see traffic stopped, triggers 3-car pileup

Written by Mikayla Shoup
August 1, 2018

ST. GEORGE — A driver attempting to change lanes on St. George Boulevard rear-ended a car causing a three-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.

A silver Subaru Forester was involved in a three-vehicle accident on St. George Boulevard, St. George, Utah, Aug. 1, 2018 | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News

The male driver of the white GMC Sierra made a left turn from 1000 East onto St. George Boulevard.

“As he made that left turn he got into the inside lane, looked to his right because he was going to make a lane change to his right, and didn’t see the traffic in front of him stop,” St. George Police Officer Burkeley Christian said.

The driver crashed into the back of a silver Subaru Forester, causing the Subaru to crash into the back of the tan Chevy Tahoe in front of it.

The man driving the Subaru was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center. The extent of his injuries are unknown Christian said.

All drivers involved were wearing seat belts, and the driver of the Sierra was issued a citation for following too close.

