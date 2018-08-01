Driver fails to see traffic stopped, triggers 3-car pileup

ST. GEORGE — A driver attempting to change lanes on St. George Boulevard rear-ended a car causing a three-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.

The male driver of the white GMC Sierra made a left turn from 1000 East onto St. George Boulevard.

“As he made that left turn he got into the inside lane, looked to his right because he was going to make a lane change to his right, and didn’t see the traffic in front of him stop,” St. George Police Officer Burkeley Christian said.

The driver crashed into the back of a silver Subaru Forester, causing the Subaru to crash into the back of the tan Chevy Tahoe in front of it.

The man driving the Subaru was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center. The extent of his injuries are unknown Christian said.

All drivers involved were wearing seat belts, and the driver of the Sierra was issued a citation for following too close.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup