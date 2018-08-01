Driver distracted by gas prices causes 3-vehicle accident

Written by Mikayla Shoup
August 1, 2018

ST. GEORGE — A driver who failed to notice traffic stopping in front of him rear-ended a car causing a three-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.

Damages to a BMW 328i involved in a three-vehicle accident on St. George Boulevard, St. George, Utah, Aug. 1, 2018 | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News

The vehicles were traveling east on St. George Boulevard when traffic stopped for a red light.

“The guy in the blue pickup truck said he was looking at prices of gas and he didn’t see that the traffic had stopped,” St. George Police Officer Stan Thompson said.  

The Dodge Dakota crashed into a silver BMW 328i, which in turn crashed into a red Ford truck.

There were no reported injuries, but the BMW was badly damaged and was leaking fluid. 

All those involved were wearing seat belts and the driver of the Dakota was issued a citation for following too close.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter:  @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mikayla Shoup Mikayla Shoup grew up in the beautiful mountain town of Flagstaff, Arizona. She recently graduated from Northern Arizona University where she worked for the university's newspaper, The Lumberjack, as a features writer, photojournalist and assistant news editor. In her free time, Mikayla loves exploring the outdoors, traveling and playing with her dogs.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.