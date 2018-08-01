Driver distracted by gas prices causes 3-vehicle accident

ST. GEORGE — A driver who failed to notice traffic stopping in front of him rear-ended a car causing a three-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicles were traveling east on St. George Boulevard when traffic stopped for a red light.

“The guy in the blue pickup truck said he was looking at prices of gas and he didn’t see that the traffic had stopped,” St. George Police Officer Stan Thompson said.

The Dodge Dakota crashed into a silver BMW 328i, which in turn crashed into a red Ford truck.

There were no reported injuries, but the BMW was badly damaged and was leaking fluid.

All those involved were wearing seat belts and the driver of the Dakota was issued a citation for following too close.

