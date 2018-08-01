Letter to the Editor: Recent cattle deaths illustrate need to ban livestock from Capitol Reef National Park

OPINION — The recent news about the cattle starving to death in Capitol Reef National Park is heartbreaking. No one likes to hear of any creature suffering and dying like that, especially not in our national parks.

We go to places like Capitol Reef as a respite from the world. To think that such a thing can happen in such a lovely place is shattering.

Coincidentally, Capitol Reef is now accepting comments on livestock management in the park. Cattle grazing has been grandfathered in with the understanding that it will be phased out over time.

Now, however, the park is proposing to allow livestock to trail through the park indefinitely. I’ve seen those trails, with their bare dirt, weeds and erosion. They don’t belong in Capitol Reef or any national park, especially if the livestock aren’t being cared for.

Cows have enough public land as it is. They don’t need Capitol Reef, too. Comments are being accepted until Aug. 17. Click here.

Submitted by LAURA WELP, Kanab, Utah.

