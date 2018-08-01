Police: T-bone collision on Main Street result of teen’s failure to yield

Cedar City Police cruiser | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Police said a teenage driver pulled out in front of another vehicle on Main Street Wednesday afternoon, resulting in a T-bone collision.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said police and emergency personnel were called to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. The 16-year-old male driver of a white 2015 Volkswagen Jetta was attempting to turn left onto Main Street from the driveway of Jackson Dry Cleaning at 929 N. Main, when the Jetta was struck by a gray 2000 Pontiac Grand Am heading northbound.

“She couldn’t stop in time and T-boned the Jetta,” Womack said of the Grand Am’s 46-year-old female driver.

No serious injuries were reported, but the Jetta’s driver reportedly suffered a minor facial laceration and was taken by private vehicle to the hospital for treatment.

The Jetta’s driver was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way, Womack said.

Both cars were towed from the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

