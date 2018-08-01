Esther Andrus

March 2, 1923 – July 28, 2018

Esther Ruth Cobbs Andrus rejoined her loving husband July 28, 2018.

She was born on March 2, 1923, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Harley Amos and Emma DeBruin Cobbs.

She spent her early years in Indiana and Michigan where she was valedictorian of her high school and then received a diploma from business college.

She married Blaine R. Andrus on June 21, 1944, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake City temple, where they were sealed by President Heber J. Grant.

Esther had left her home and family to travel to Salt Lake for the love of her husband and the gospel. Esther had many different homes in her life, moving from Draper, to Denver, to Ogden, to Idaho Falls and then to St. George. But wherever she was, she created a loving home where her husband, children and grandchildren flocked to be with her.

This elect lady served faithfully in many LDS church callings and served as a temple worker in the St. George temple for many years.

Her greatest love was her five children, 24 grandchildren, 84 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was always ready to attend any of their sports or activities and be a part of their lives. She was a huge sports fan and very seldom missed watching the Jazz play.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Blaine; her grand-daughter Marissa Luke, her parents Harley and Emma Cobbs; her brothers Cleo Cobbs, Arthur Cobbs, Delbert Cobbs, Harley Cobbs, Jack Cobbs; and her sister Eleanor Fee. She is survived by her children B. Don (Bonnie) Andrus, Phil (DawnEtta) Andrus, Dana (Colleen) Andrus, Dwight (Kathy) Andrus, Wendy (Mark) Luke; her brother Carl Cobbs; and Sister Shirley Ely.

We are grateful for the love and care given to Esther by the River Road Beehive Home, Dixie Hospice, Dr. Lary Smith and Dr. Tom Jones. Thanks also to special friends Chris and Jim Milne, and faithful home teachers Lynn and Ruthee Jonas.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary chapel, 110 S. Bluff St.

Visitation will be held that same morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.