Jan. 18, 1972 – July 22, 2018

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Trina Leigh Hammit on July 22, 2018. Trina passed away at home peacefully in her sleep. She was born Jan. 18, 1972, in San Diego, California, to Dwain and Ilse Hammit.

Trina had the biggest heart, especially when it came to her grandbabies and animals. She had a green thumb and loved to have her home full of beautiful green plants. She loved her music and somehow found the most peace when she was listening to heavy metal.

You always knew where you stood with Trina. She was a great friend to everyone that knew her, thoughtful and big-hearted. She had a laugh that would brighten anyone’s day. She would not hesitate to offer her home or the shirt off her back to someone who needed it. Trina loved hard and was fiercely loyal to the ones she cared about. She had so much love for her family and was always so proud of her children. She was an amazing soul who has definitely made an impact on many lives.

Trina, so many love you and you will be terribly missed!

Trina is survived by her two children, Cody (Amanda) Kline and Victoria (Jon) Willahan; grandchildren David, 7, Naomi, 4, Genevieve, 1, and Trinity; her brothers Christopher Hammit and James (Angela) Hammit; and her beloved dog Chi Chi. She was preceded in death by her parents Dwain and Ilse Hammit.

At the family’s request, there will be no services, but there will be a memorial on Tuesday, July 31, at 2 p.m. at Pine Valley Reservoir. There will also be a candlelight vigil at Sullivan Park on July 31 at 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain America under the Trina Hammit Memorial Fund. The family could use some help with the unexpected expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.