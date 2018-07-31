BLM Arizona Strip District lifts fire restrictions

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The Bureau of Land Management Arizona Strip District Office will lift all fire restrictions Wednesday, including the Vermilion Cliffs and Grand Canyon-Parashant national monuments.

Restrictions are being lifted due to widespread precipitation across the area, additional rain in the weather forecast and a rise in fuel moistures.

Prior to hiking or camping, ensure you are aware of fire regulations, restrictions or area closures as follows:

Use metal fire rings or grills where present. Wood placed on a fire should never exceed the size of the grill or fire ring.

If building a fire on the ground (in areas where permitted), a location should be selected away from adjoining or overhanging flammable material. The ground beneath and around the fire should be cleared of all flammable materials. Avoid building fires on windy days if possible.

Fully extinguish campfires before leaving the area. Douse campfires with water and dirt. Stir with a shovel until completely cold to the touch.

When using a portable stove, make sure the area is clear of grasses and other fine fuels. Prevent stoves from tipping and starting a fire.

Cigarettes should never be thrown out the window of a vehicle. Instead, ashtrays should be used in order to prevent wildfires.

Practice Leave No Trace principles – pack out cigarette butts and burned materials from your camping area.

Never park a vehicle over dead grass; the catalytic converter can ignite the vegetation.

Use caution while discharging a firearm, operating an internal combustion engine, welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame, or using explosives (where permitted).

Fireworks and exploding targets are always prohibited on federal and state lands.

Fire conditions as well as localized closures and restrictions are subject to change. Because tribal, federal, state and local mandates are different, they may have some differences in their restriction notices.

For a more detailed explanation concerning agency restrictions and fire information in general, contact the nearest land management agency office where you plan to work or play, visit the Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention website, or call the toll-free Southwest Fire Restrictions Hotline at 1-877-864-6985. The direct fire restrictions information website for Arizona is here.

