On the EDge: Mr. President, ask not for a lighter burden, but for broader shoulders

OPINION – A strained relationship between the president and the news media is nothing new.
In fact, we would all knock on suspicion’s door if the two seem to be glad-handing each other all the time. That would mean somebody is lying and somebody isn’t doing their job.
That’s why the current dust-up between the president and the reporters who cover him is no surprise, especially given the history between the two and the parties involved. Neither trusts nor likes the other and they make no bones about it.
Still, there was a certain level of shock and dismay last week when White House chief of staff Bill Shine and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders barred CNN reporter Kaitlin Collins from a Rose Garden press event because earlier in the day she asked the president if he felt betrayed by his former attorney Michael Cohen and then probed his invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the White House, questions any reporter worth his or her salt would ask given the opportunity.
It got her 86ed from the afternoon press gathering.
What happened was predictable, as a solidarity protest emerged among reporters – even the president’s favored newsies from Fox News.
Of course, this has been going on for some time.
“Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?” he tweeted on May 9.
During his campaign he took away the credentials of nearly a dozen reporters – including those working for The Washington Post, BuzzFeed and Politico – and banned them from the chartered press plane.
And during the campaign, he told Time magazine that he would allow credentials for news outlets he thought were being unfair to him, but that “It doesn’t mean I’d be nice to them.”
News reporters by their very nature are antagonists.
They do not serve the interests of the president or anybody else they are reporting on, they serve the public interests. That is where their first responsibility lies.
They don’t go soft on their line of questioning or investigation just because the president is a nice guy, is in a tight spot or because they subscribe to his brand of politics.
They don’t ignore an issue simply because it may cause discomfort.
And most importantly, they do not take direction from the president or his staff.
They are the public watchdogs and they have a responsibility that has become a legacy of the Fourth Estate, a term coined by Edmund Burke in 1787 when the press was first allowed to report on Great Britain’s House of Commons.
During his speech, Burke said, “there were three Estates (clergy, nobility and the commoners) … but in the Reporters Gallery yonder, there sat a Fourth Estate more important far than they all.”
It has evermore been a charge taken seriously by those who pick up the pen to observe and probe on behalf of the people, which is why the relationship between the president and the news media has never been one of comfort.
Not a president during my lifetime has escaped the scalding heat of the press. Some have just handled it better than others.
Barack Obama had run-ins and initiated investigations to squelch leakers within his administration.
George W. Bush had a contentious eight years of scuffling with reporters.
Bill Clinton went so far as to bar a reporter and sparred frequently with the media, particularly during his impeachment when he tried to weasel his way out of a personal and political jam by trying to define “what ‘is’ is.”
George H.W. Bush had his share of problems as well, usually clamming up and refusing to speak.
Ronald Reagan had an acerbic relationship with the press, but used wit and charm to douse the fires.
Jimmy Carter was probably the most press-friendly president of the modern era, holding frequent and regular press briefings and conferences and granting accessibility to just about anybody who knocked on his door.
Gerald Ford was a rather piteous figure.
Then there was Richard Nixon, who was the worst, until now, when it came to media relations. Those of a certain age can remember the enmity between Nixon and the reporters who covered him.
Lyndon Johnson was just plain mean and John Kennedy was a stoic.
“Even though we never like it, and even though we wish they didn’t write it, and even though we disapprove, there isn’t any doubt that we could not do the job at all in a free society without a very, very active press,” Kennedy once told NBC newsman Sander Vanocur. “It is never pleasant to be reading things frequently that are not agreeable news, but I would say it is an invaluable arm of the presidency as a check, really, on what is going on in the administration.”
None, however, has been so brazen as the current president who viciously attacks the press regularly with his charges of fake news and assertions that the media is made up of dishonest people.
It is not, I promise you.
The president is simply an authoritarian who has surrounded himself with yes-men his entire life. The current bunch of aides and counsel are people in positions of power and renown who are afraid to challenge their boss for fear of losing their clout.
But, that’s not how it works with media relations.
The president has failed miserably at the first lesson taught in Media 101: Friendship ends at the byline.
With rare exception, it is a lesson learned well by most members of the media, even the commentators and analysts who are paid to parse the words and define moments of history as they evolve.
And sometimes the results are not favorable.
We are saddled, however, with an authoritarian demagogue who has become expert at stirring the rabble with his populist rhetoric. It has, naturally, spilled over to a general disdain for all things media.
The president, according to most observers, is furious with the media because he believes it does not offer the respect he demands.
The thing about respect is that to gain it you must earn it, something this president has not done because of ego, anger and a narcissism that has spilled over into the day-to-day running of our government.
Other presidents have handled such situations with much more diplomacy and grace.
This one has not.
But instead of his incessant lashing out, he might want to consider the wisdom of an old Jewish Proverb: “I ask not for a lighter burden, but for broader shoulders.
No bad days!
Ed Kociela is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.
Email: edkociela.mx@gmail.com
Twitter: @STGnews, @EdKociela
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.
19 Comments
Your crayons are pretty dull this week eddy! You used a whole lot of words and didn’t make one coherent point! This is not your usual liberal garbage, this is garbage at a new level of stupid! No good pieces! hahahahahaha!
If you are so passionate about how we liberals treat Trump, why don’t you write a letter to the editor with your opinion about him. Tell us all how evil and unfair we are being to him. Tell us why you think we are stupid, why you think we are sheep. If you want us to understand your thoughts we have to know what your opinion is besides that we all eat crayons and chase a carrot around. This is your chance to show us stupid snowflakes that we don’t know anything, run with it and make your conservative friends proud.
You mean like talk to a stump? Hahahahahahahahahaha!
I am trying to be as fair as I can when discussing Trump, but when you say the things Trump says, you have to realize that the media is going to question it. I believe he is shaking in his boots about the November election and the Cohen tapes. Don’t do anything shady and you have nothing to be scared of Mr. President.
Hahahahahahahahahahaha! Keep drinking that kool-aid cloggy! hahahahahahaha!
I don’t agree with all of the conclusions in the piece but I think its generally a fair analysis of Trump’s behavior and how utterly unAmerican his rhetoric has become. A republic is inherently threatened when a demagogue like him so vehemently tries to discredit the free press. We have granted far too much leniency and power to the POTUS and the Executive in general and some of the worst problems of that laziness are being exposed by this administration.
Sadly, we see little evidence that the Congress is truly willing to put aside their partisan loyalties and challenge the Presidency. At some point I still hope that we will see a loyalty to the Republic and its principles greater than partisan power politiks but decades of political trench building prevent me from believing its likely.
And if they don’t step up then the press is one of our last lines of defense. The question remains if enough Americans are willing to listen despite their partisan allies either remaining silent or actively denying the truth.
“Free Press”? The liberal rhetoric claims to support a Free Press while simultaneously dictating what is OK to say and what is not. The press is no longer free to print a lot of things that until recently were acceptable. Some examples to make my point
– marriage is only between a man and a woman
– white lives matter too
– the National Rifle Association should be funded by the federal government to protect our second amendment
– illegal immigrants should be sent back to where they came
– killing the unborn is murder
– Christian businesses have the right to deny service if it offends their religious beliefs
– entitlement spending need to be eliminated to balance the federal budget
– Donald Trump is making America great again
Media manipulation in the U.S. today is more efficient than it was in Nazi Germany, because here we have the pretense that we are getting all the information we want. That misconception prevents people from even looking for the truth.
Like you
Demagoguery 101: Attack the free press. Everything Trump touches dies.
Like the democrat party? hahahahahahaha!!
Gee Bender, does everything Trump touches die? Somebody is repeatedly repeating themselves.
The biases the media has are much bigger than conservative or liberal. They’re about getting ratings, about making money, about doing stories that are easy to cover.
It takes broad shoulders to fight back.
Eddy Boy is a idiot.
What Trump really needs is a clue.
I think he’s got a clue, he’s got billions and all you got is a bike…LOL
Freedom of the press is protected by the first ammendment, and Trump should honor it. That said, the msm is undoubtedly biased towards the left, and is not trusted by many for that very reason. It’s a shame that BOTH sides will take a small amount of truth and surround it with their own embellishment. As far as Trump goes, those close to him need to get him the hell off of twitter. That alone would get some of heat off of him.
This is just too funny. Ed was the Editor for the local paper for many years. And I can guarantee that he “controlled “ the content and slant of the printed word that entire time.
I’m sure he also enjoyed the glory days of Obama’s 8 years as the news media did what ever they wanted to.
Well, love him or hate him, Trump has called their bluff and is making the press earn their money for once. And they are Freaking Out every day because of that.
Trump is just playing with these guys. He’s been a smack talking New Yorker his entire life. This is fun for him. It’s also very entertaining too.
It’s entertaining. My mother taught me not to make fun of the handicapped, but when it comes to liberals I just can’t help myself. I made plenty of popcorn.
So Edwardo:
You think Trump should ask for broader shoulders?
You should ask for a broader mind….
good one Guns!