Collision with car sends motorcycle rider to hospital

St. George Police officers respond to an auto vs. motorcycle collision on Indian Hills Drive that sent the motorcycle rider to the hospital, St. George, Utah, July 31, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A motorcycle rider was sent to the hospital Tuesday following a collision on Indian Hills Drive.

Around 1:45 p.m., the driver of a Honda Civic was westbound on Indian Hills Drive when he slowed to turn onto Gubler Lane, St. George Police officer Andy Mickelson said. The motorcycle was westbound behind the Honda.

The rider of the motorcycle either attempted to pass the Honda on a double yellow line or take some sort of action to avoid the car when it impacted a front-side of the car and crashed.

The driver told responding police that he had used his turn signal when making the turn onto Gubler Lane.

The motorcycle rider received some abrasions and a possible arm injury and was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance, Mickelson said.

Any citations are pending following the investigation as Mickelson had not yet been able to interview the motorcycle rider.

As all parties were parked on the shoulder of the road, traffic on Indian Hills Drive was largely unaffected.

The St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.