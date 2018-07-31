Cedar City organizers seeking additional volunteers for Tour of Utah events

Racers cross the finish line during a previous Tour of Utah event, Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Cedar City local organizing committee, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City’s local organizing committee is still seeking volunteers for the upcoming Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah bicycle racing event.

Bryan Dangerfield, director of events for the committee, told Cedar City News Tuesday afternoon that although many critical positions have already been filled, there remains a need for approximately 80 additional volunteers.

Some of the key areas where volunteers are still needed include course marshals, bike valets, media center, parking, green team and volunteer check-in, Dangerfield said.

In addition to being the home of the Tour of Utah’s first stage Monday, Aug. 7, Cedar City is also hosting a preliminary kickoff party event Saturday afternoon, Aug. 4. Volunteers are needed to help fully staff both events.

Saturday’s kickoff event is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. at the Greenshow Commons area of the Beverley Center for the Arts at 200 W. University Blvd. The free event will feature games on the grass and live music by Wilhelm, followed by a meet-and-greet session starting at 5 p.m., when members of the public can meet the teams and cyclists, have them pose for photos and sign autographs.

According to information provided by the committee, individuals who volunteer to work a Tour of Utah event may request a specific assignment for one or multiple shifts, subject to event staffing needs and availability. Group assignments are available for families, corporations, clubs and civic organizations to inspire teamwork and to support the local community.

Each registered volunteer will receive a commemorative Tour of Utah T-shirt, hat, sunglasses and sunscreen products. A box lunch will also be provided.

The recommended age for volunteers is 18 and older. Applicants must sign a waiver, or have a signature provided by an adult or legal guardian if the applicant is 17 years of age or younger. To register or to find out more information, visit the volunteers page on the Tour of Utah website.

