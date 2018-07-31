Sept. 23, 1928 – June 13, 2018

Claudine Marshall Cooper, age 89, passed away on June 13, 2018, at the Meadows Memory Care in St. George, Utah. Born Sept. 23, 1928, in Provo, Utah, to Loda Kirkuff Marshall and Benjamin Claude Marshall, she married James Robert “Bob” Cooper in Alabama and was later sealed in the Salt Lake temple.

She was raised in Provo where her father was tragically killed in a work-related accident when she was 4 years old.

She attended Dixon Junior High and graduated from Provo High School. There she met Bob, and they were married while he was stationed at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida. They lived in Logan, Bountiful, Air Base Village (North Salt Lake), Monticello and Granger. They moved to St. George in 1962. They later divorced.

Claudine was a professional voice instructor at Dixie College and taught private lessons. She was a faculty member until her retirement.

She was blessed with many close friends who partied and traveled together extensively. “Veyo Day” was a weekly event for 50-plus years.

She enjoyed entertaining, traveling, friends and family, cooking and decorating for the holidays. Her main goal in life was keeping the family together. She loved chocolate, good food, good friends and family.

She is survived by her children, Kelly (Marcia), of St. George, Craig (Elaine) of Santa Clara, Lisa (Carl) Bowler, of Veyo, and Tom (Phyllis), of St. George; 18 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Gene and Ben Marshall, sister Helen Stephens and grandson Ryan Cooper.

Funeral services

Funeral services were held June 26 at the St. George LDS stake center on 500 North Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Visitation was prior to services.

Interment was at the Veyo, Utah, Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Integrated Senior Care and The Meadows Memory Care.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

