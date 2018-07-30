String pop trio with millions of YouTube views to perform near Zion National Park

Members of Simply Three perform in concert, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of simplythreemusic.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Simply Three, the pop trio with a violin, cello and bass, is coming to Southern Utah to perform against the backdrop of Zion National Park on Aug. 10.

The group will be performing at Dixie State University’s outdoor O.C. Tanner Amphitheater in Springdale alongside the Lyceum Music Festival Orchestra, a youth orchestra that also performs popular modern classical music.

While the members of Simply Three play classical string instruments, they cover songs by popular artists like Imagine Dragons, Adele and Katy Perry. Their music videos have racked up millions of views on YouTube, with their most popular video reaching nearly 30 million views.

At the concert in Springdale, Simply Three will be performing a number of pop songs with orchestral arrangements provided by the Lyceum Music Festival Orchestra. Both of the groups were booked separately to come perform together, said Gerard Gibbs, director of arts programming at Dixie State.

“The energy that comes not only from the trio themselves, but you also have this orchestra — they’re reeking with enthusiasm,” Gibbs said.

The Lyceum Music Festival Orchestra is comprised of talented musicians under the age of 21 who spend a full week preparing for the concert while staying at Zion Ponderosa Ranch Resort on the east side of the national park. They will also be performing music from “Star Wars” and “The Firebird” by Igor Stravinsky at the Aug. 10 concert.

At just over a mile away from the west entrance of Zion National Park, the outdoor concert venue at the O.C. Tanner Amphitheater is ringed by Zion’s towering red cliffs. To see Simply Three will be an experience that people of all ages and music tastes will hopefully enjoy, Gibbs said.

“Their videos always have unique locations, but to see them live in such a unique location would be a very special performance,” Gibbs said. “The entrance to Zion National Park there is spectacular.”

People can expect to hear movie scores, popular song covers, some classical music and original songs at the concert, Gibbs said.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased online and are $25 for adults or $14 for students or youth.

Event details

What: Simply Three performing alongside the Lyceum Music Festival Orchestra.

When: Friday, Aug. 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater in Springdale.

Details: Tickets and more information can be found online or by calling 435-652-7800.

