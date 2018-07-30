Snow Canyon beats Puerto Rico in Junior League Softball World Series opener

Anyssa Montano of Snow Canyon hits a triple in game against Puerto Rico in the Junior League Softball World Series in Kirkland, Washington, July 29, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Tara Landis, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Snow Canyon Little League all-star softball team won its opening game Sunday at the Junior League Softball World Series in Kirkland, Washington, defeating the Latin America team from Puerto Rico, 7-1.

Snow Canyon is representing the Western United States at the tournament, which features two pools of five teams each. After playing the other four teams in their pool, each of the teams will be seeded into a single-elimination bracket to determine the World Series champion. The tournament runs until Aug. 4.

Snow Canyon’s pool includes teams from Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Italy and Texas.

In Sunday’s opener, starting pitcher Tyler Mooring went the distance in the circle for the West champs, scattering six hits and not allowing any runs until the bottom of the seventh and final inning, when Puerto Rico scored one run.

Snow Canyon, meanwhile, racked up 10 hits and scored at least one run in each of the first four innings.

In the first inning, after Mooring singled and Addison Lacayo walked, Sydney McCaul drove in a run with two out, giving West an early 1-0 lead.

“In a tournament like this, it is always good to get a run early,” said Snow Canyon head coach Jeremy Mooring. “That run seemed to relax the girls and give them some confidence. Tyler pitched amazing today and I was proud of all the girls.”

In the second inning, Snow Canyon added three more runs, thanks in part to a two-run double by Lacayo that scored Ginny Deming and Tyler Mooring.

McCaul led West with three hits and two RBIs, while teammates Mooring and Tavie Landis each had two hits. Anyssa Montano hit a triple and later scored off a single by Landis. Montano picked up the team’s final RBI by grounding into a fielder’s choice play that scored Mooring.

Snow Canyon will next face Rhode Island, the East champions, Monday at 2 p.m. PST. Rhode Island defeated Italy 3-2 on Sunday.

For complete schedule of games and links to box scores, statistics, and other information, click here.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews