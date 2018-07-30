Findlay Subaru celebrates grand opening of state-of-the-art facility

Members of the St. George Chamber of Commerce, St. George Mayor Jon Pike, representatives from Findlay Automotive and other invited guests participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Findlay Subaru facility, July 27, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Findlay Subaru, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Findlay Subaru St. George has a new home in their state-of-the-art showroom and service center at 1453 S. Sunland Drive in St. George. More than just about the sales, the building – which started construction in September – was designed with energy efficiency in mind and was completed at the beginning of July.

To celebrate, Findlay had a “Grand Opening Celebration” on Friday and Saturday that was kicked off with a ribbon cutting and featured bounce houses, free sandwiches from Chef Hog, Kilo’s Italian Ice, face painting, balloon artists, tickets to Tuacahn shows, Subaru swag and prize giveaways, including concert tickets to Dierks Bentley, Gwen Stefani and Ozzy Osbourne.

The 20,000-square-foot facility was designed with large windows along the front, an awning around the building and an open-floor concept complete with glass-walled offices.

“The natural light makes a real difference, and the large awning around the building helps to mitigate the high temperatures that St. George is known for,” said marketing coordinator Karyn Keanaaina. “All the lights are LED and also auto-dimming and auto-off, so we really stay energy efficient.”

The building also features a large waiting area with a “living wall” vertical garden. The wall puts out, on average, approximately 160 square feet of purified air per minute. The store also features a stone fireplace, a children’s area and even a dog run on the north side of the building for customers’ pets. On the service end of things, the service center is also brand new, with top-of-the-line equipment.

Findlay Subaru came to St. George in 2009 and has since earned the Subaru Stellar Car Award every year it has been open, as well as the 2018 Subaru Love Promise Customer Commitment Award as a part of their partnership with the Southwest Wildlife Foundation for the Share the Love program.

For more information, visit their website or call 435-705-7470.

