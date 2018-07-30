Corner Clinic celebrates back to school with weekly health promotions for students, teachers

Stock image | Photo by LightFieldStudios /iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Back-to-school season isn’t only about stocking up on school supplies but also ensuring the family is healthy and ready to start the year strong. As such, Corner Clinic Urgent Care, located at 2351 S. River Road in St. George. will be celebrating the season with weekly health promotions starting Monday and continuing for four weeks in August.

“We want families to start this school year as healthy as possible,” Shane Whittier, the clinic’s chief operating officer, said in a news release.

According to the Alliance for Consumer Education, nearly 22 million school days are lost each year to the common cold. Keeping children healthy will help them stay on top of the school year and be ready to succeed.

With a pay-at-time-of-service model, Corner Clinic says it offers rapid wait times, caring providers and affordable, upfront prices. Patients who are treated in 30 minutes or less can receive an insurance form to apply the visit to their deductible, if necessary.

Weekly promotions

July 30 – Aug. 4: High school sports week — the clinic will offer $15 high school sports physicals.

Aug. 6 – 11: Students stay healthy week — all kids ages 5-17 receive a $15 checkup.

Aug. 13 – 18: Teacher appreciation week — all teachers who present a teacher ID get a free checkup.

Aug. 20 – 25: Dixie State University week — all DSU students who present a student ID get 50 percent off a walk-in visit.

For additional information, visit the Corner Clinic website or contact Aly Heywood at 203-512-7574.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews