Feb. 9, 1934 – July 27, 2018

Mary Louise Mierow, 84, passed away July 27, 2018. She was born Feb. 9, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Malcom Burry and Mary Louise Burry (nee Wicks). She married Melvin Mierow on Sept. 11, 1953, in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Growing up in Milwaukee she enjoyed jumping rope, hula hoop, Chinese checkers and playing marbles. She played the bass fiddle in the high school orchestra.

Her career included working as a long-distance operator, a shoe salesman and a nurse’s aide. She went back to school at the age of 35 and got her degree in nursing. She was a geriatric nurse until she retired at age 62.

She lived in many places including Brookfield, Wisconsin, Dallas, Texas, Beaumont, Texas, Eagan, Minnesota, St. George, Utah, and Kansas City, Kansas. In addition to serving a mission in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she also served five years in the St. George temple.

She loved to travel and went to Newfoundland, Germany, Florida, California, London, Paris, Brazil and the East Coast.

When she joined the church in 1960, family history became a big focal point of her life. She loved to bake, cook and sing in the church choir. When she retired she took up quilting and enjoyed making quilts for her family.

She is survived by three children: Vicki (Chuck) Knickerbocker, Kansas City, Kansas; Lynda (Bruce) Burgess, St. George, Utah; and Steven Mierow, Dallas, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Mierow.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m., at the LDS church, 1285 N. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

Interment will take place in Brookfield, Wisconsin, at Wisconsin Memorial.

The family would like to acknowledge the special care given by Platinum Care and Sun Tree Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

