Karl Spencer

Sept. 22, 1928 — July 22, 2018

Karl F. Spencer, son of Eva Griffin Spencer and Ushur Lazell Spencer, returned to his heavenly home July 22, 2018, and joined his parents and brother, Usher Stanley Spencer.

In high school, Karl played the clarinet. He valued his education and studied hard while also working the farm with his father.

After high school, Karl went to BYU and became a math teacher. He also served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints to Peru, Ohio.

In 1946, he joined the U.S. Air Force.

Karl worked for a time in California before going back to Escalante and working again on the farm.

Karl married Anne Coombs in the St. George LDS temple and later served there together for four years.They had two children, Sunia and Helena Spencer, and five grandchildren, Schyler, Tyen, Tristen and Karley Howell and Kaleo Wills.

Karl and Anne taught school in Idaho, Nevada, Guam, Western Samoa and the Marshall Islands. Karl and Anne taught school in Keams Canyon, Arizona, for 20 years, driving back to Escalante on the weekends to work the farm.

They traveled around the world twice. After Karl retired from teaching, he taught at Turnabout Boys Ranch well into his 80s.

Karl and Anne lived a full life and served others selflessly. He was a loving husband, father and brother and will be sorely missed by his surviving family and his last remaining family member: sister Patsy Spencer Cottam.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be July 31 in the LDS Escalante Stake Center, 80 S. Center St., Escalante at 10:30 a.m.

Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 435-986-2085.

Burial will be at the Escalante Cemetery, Escalante.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Serenity Funeral Home. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Serenity Funeral Home online.